Chloe Moretz Stars in Louis C.K. Dark Comedy 'I Love You, Daddy' - Watch the Trailer

Chloe Grace Moretz, Louis C.K. and John Malkovich star in I Love You, Daddy – and you can watch the trailer that just dropped on Wednesday (October 18) right here.

The movie, which was directed, written and produced by Louis and shot on 35M black and white film, will hit theaters in November.

Here’s a plot summary: Louis C.K. stars as a successful New York television writer who rekindles a relationship with his teenage daughter (Moretz) but is then horrified when she falls for the aging filmmaker (Malkovich) he’s long idolized.

The movie also stars Rose Byrne, Edie Falco, Charlie Day, Pamela Adlon, Helen Hunt and Ebonee Noel.

Watch the trailer for I Love You, Daddy below.