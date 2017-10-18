Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 9:24 pm

Chloe Moretz Stars in Louis C.K. Dark Comedy 'I Love You, Daddy' - Watch the Trailer

Chloe Moretz Stars in Louis C.K. Dark Comedy 'I Love You, Daddy' - Watch the Trailer

Chloe Grace Moretz, Louis C.K. and John Malkovich star in I Love You, Daddy – and you can watch the trailer that just dropped on Wednesday (October 18) right here.

The movie, which was directed, written and produced by Louis and shot on 35M black and white film, will hit theaters in November.

Here’s a plot summary: Louis C.K. stars as a successful New York television writer who rekindles a relationship with his teenage daughter (Moretz) but is then horrified when she falls for the aging filmmaker (Malkovich) he’s long idolized.

The movie also stars Rose Byrne, Edie Falco, Charlie Day, Pamela Adlon, Helen Hunt and Ebonee Noel.

Watch the trailer for I Love You, Daddy below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Photos: YouTube
Posted to: Charlie Day, Chloe Moretz, Ebonee Noel, Edie Falco, Helen Hunt, john malkovich, Louis C.K., Pamela Adlon, Rose Byrne

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Johnny Depp says his lawyer made him lose millions of dollars - TMZ
  • Shannon Purser is showing off her stunning new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Visage reveals which Drag Race star she really wanted to win - TooFab
  • Karlie Kloss can now add talk show host to her resume - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony just dropped a new holiday song - Just Jared Jr