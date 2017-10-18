Chris Brown, Lin-Manuel Miranda & DJ Khaled Hit Stage at Tidal x Brooklyn Concert!

Chris Brown dances it out as he hits the stage during the TIDAL X: Brooklyn Concert held at Barclays Center on Tuesday (October 17) in New York City.

The 28-year-old singer was joined at the event by fellow performers and presenters Lin-Manuel Miranda, Justine Skye, DJ Khaled, Busta Rhymes, Swizz Beatz, Lewis Hamilton, Vic Mensa, Fabolous, Fat Joe and Stevie Wonder.

Collected funds for the concert will go towards relief and recovery for those affected by the unprecedented natural disasters, including: Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria and the earthquakes that took place in Mexico.