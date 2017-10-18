Dakota Johnson Sports Long Plaid Coat While Out in NYC

Dakota Johnson kept it casual and trendy as she took a stroll around the Big Apple today!

The 28-year-old Fifty Shades Freed actress was spotted returning to her hotel on Wednesday (October 18) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Dakota Johnson

She rocked a long grey plaid coat, white t-shirt tucked into her ripped blue jeans, and black loafers.

Dakota completed her look with a black purse featuring a silver chain, as well as a pair of dark sunglasses. She let her long locks flow freely.

Dakota also had her hands full with some new books, including David Foster Wallace‘s “Infinite Jest.” (See photos of her visiting the bookstore in a different outfit that same day here.)

It was recently announced that Dakota stepped out for an “affectionate” date with Coldplay‘s Chris Martin.

ICYMI, watch the first teaser footage of Fifty Shades Freed!

10+ pictures inside of Dakota Johnson out and about in NYC…