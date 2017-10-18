Destiny's Child's Michelle Williams Reveals Battle With Depression at Height of Fame: 'I Was Suicidal'

Destiny’s Child star Michelle Williams is opening up about how she was really feeling inside while the girl group was at the height of their fame.

During a visit to The Talk on Wednesday (October 18), the 37-year-old singer opened up about her struggle with depression.

“I’m in one of the top-selling female groups of all time, suffering with depression. When I disclosed it to our manager [Mathew Knowles] at the time, bless his heart, he was like, ‘You all just signed a multi-million dollar deal. You’re about to go on tour. What do you have to be depressed about?’”

Michelle revealed that she “internalized” some things she saw while growing up.

“I was suicidal,” she said. “I was to that place where it got so dark and heavy. Because sometimes you feel like ‘I’m the provider, I take care of people, I’m not supposed to be feeling this way. What do I do?’ I wanted out.”

“Thank you @TheTalkCBS for being a safe place to talk about #depression #mentalhealthawareness!! Don’t be afraid to reach out for help,” she later wrote on Twitter.

Watch Michelle tell her story below.

Pictured below: Jay Pharoah, Sheryl Underwood, Sara Gilbert, Sharon Osbourne and Michelle on the set of The Talk.