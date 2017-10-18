Fifth Harmony Arrive in Style for Tidal x Brooklyn Concert!

The ladies of Fifth Harmony look super sexy as they arrive at annual Tidal x Brooklyn concert event on Tuesday night (October 17) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The ladies – Dinah Jane, Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Lauren Jauregui – were joined at the event by Willow Smith as both musical acts performed for the crowds of fans.

Collected funds for the concert will go towards relief and recovery for those affected by the unprecedented natural disasters, including: Hurricane Harvey, Hurricane Irma, Hurricane Maria and the earthquakes that took place in Mexico.

