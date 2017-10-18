Gabrielle Union Slays the Fashion Game in NYC!

Gabrielle Union is showing off her super chic sense of style as she promotes her new book We’re Going to Need More Wine in New York City!

The 44-year-old actress started off her book tour with an appearance on Good Morning America in a denim dress and trench coat by Gabrielle Hearst on Monday morning (October 16).

After her appearance on the show, Gabrielle turned heads in a pair of Stella McCartney velvet, maroon pants and a plaid turtleneck.

The following day, Gabrielle was all smiles in a palm tree printed blouse and matching pants by Stella McCartney while wearing Gabrielle Hearst clunky shoes.

Gabrielle then changed into a Michael Kors white vest, gray sweater, and trousers before ending her day in a black and multi-color Proenza Schouler outfit.

On Wednesday, Gabrielle was spotted arriving at her hotel in a pair of white and green-printed pants with bright, pink heels.

See all of Gabrielle’s book tour outfit changes in the gallery below!