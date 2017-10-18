Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Wed, 18 October 2017

Gerard Butler Limps Off Plane in London Following Motorcycle Accident

Gerard Butler has arrived in London, England, to promote his new movie Geostorm!

The 47-year-old actor was spotted limping off the plane after touching down at Heathrow Airport on Wednesday (October 18).

He was all smiles, though, as he picked up a cup of coffee and headed outside to his ride.

Gerard recently revealed exactly what happened during his motorcycle accident over the weekend – while it sounds extremely painful, he let fans know that the recovery process is thankfully going well!

The day before, Gerard premiered Geostrom at TCL Chinese Theatre in Hollywood.

Geostrom is set to hit theaters this Friday (October 20).
