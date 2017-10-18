Top Stories
Newlyweds Alicia Vikander &amp; Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

Newlyweds Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

10 Halloween Couples Costume Ideas for 2017!

10 Halloween Couples Costume Ideas for 2017!

Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

John Mayer Wore an Eccentric Outfit on His Birthday

John Mayer Wore an Eccentric Outfit on His Birthday

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 12:06 am

Gina Rodriguez Welcomes Fans Into Her Home with New Video!

Gina Rodriguez Welcomes Fans Into Her Home with New Video!

Gina Rodriguez is giving fans a peek inside her home in this new video!

The 33-year-old Jane the Virgin actress joined forces with Stella Artois to launch Gina‘s new “My Home is Your Home” video to five a first look inside her Los Angeles home.

Gina shares thoughts on how to host friends and family in your home in the video.

“To me, the key to hosting is full bellies, dancing and @StellaArtois. See how I #HostOnetoRemember in my brand new LA home,” Gina wrote on Instagram. Watch the video below!


Host One To Remember with Gina Rodriguez
Just Jared on Facebook
gina rodriguez welcomes fans into her home 01
gina rodriguez welcomes fans into her home 02
gina rodriguez welcomes fans into her home 03
gina rodriguez welcomes fans into her home 04
gina rodriguez welcomes fans into her home 05

Photos: Stella Artois
Posted to: Gina Rodriguez

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Harvey Weinstein says he's still going to make movies - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty are goals in this music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kathy Griffin says she's been blacklisted from Hollywood - TooFab
  • You need to see the new Black Panther trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maise Williams sent a cute congratulatory note to BFF Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas - Just Jared Jr