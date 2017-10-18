Top Stories
Wed, 18 October 2017 at 9:35 am

Gord Downie Dead - Tragically Hip's Frontman Passes Away at 53 From Glioblastoma

Canadian rock band the Tragically Hip’s frontman Gord Downie has passed away at the age of 53.

In a statement shared online, it reveals that the singer passed “with his beloved children and family close by” on Tuesday (October 17). ” Thank you everyone for all the respect, admiration and love you have given Gord throughout the years – those tender offerings touched his heart and he takes them with him now as he walks among the stars,” the statement continued.

Gord was suffering from a glioblastoma, which is a form of brain cancer. He was diagnosed in late 2015.

Gord‘s band was celebrated in Canada, where they had nine number one albums and had received 14 Juno Awards.

Our thoughts are with Gord‘s loved ones during this time.
