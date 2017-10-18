Hilary Duff Goes Casual While Running Errands

Hilary Duff wears an all black outfit with a plaid shirt tied around her waist during an errands run on Tuesday afternoon (October 17) in Los Angeles.

The 30-year-old Younger actress is reportedly back in a relationship with her on-again boyfriend, singer-songwriter Matthew Koma.

Hilary and Matthew were spotted holding hands while stepping out in the valley over the weekend. The sighting came just days after their reconciliation was reported!

