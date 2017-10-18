'House of Cards' Set On Lockdown Following Nearby Shooting

The House of Cards set in Maryland has been placed on lockdown due to an active shooter in the area.

According to Variety, the set was placed on lockdown after a man shot five people in a business park on Wednesday morning (October 18) in Edgewood, Maryland.

The shooting reportedly targeted a business known as Advanced Granite Solution, with all those attacked being members of the company.

“Shooting near House of Cards set. I turn on the news to see what is happening, and guess what they’re covering? Not the 5 dead and 3 wounded while gunman is still on the loose,” the show’s executive producer Dana Brunetti wrote on Facebook.

He added, “CNN asked me to come on air the other day to talk about House of Cards and Russia, and today there is an ongoing active shooter near the House of Cards stage and ZERO coverage. They’re going nonstop of Sessions and Trump! WTF?!”

In a statement, Netflix added that production will not be impacted.

“We have been in touch with local authorities and are aware of a shooting situation that happened about a mile away from the House of Cards set. Production on the show has not been impacted,” the company told JustJared.com.