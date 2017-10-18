Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 12:52 pm

'House of Cards' Set On Lockdown Following Nearby Shooting

'House of Cards' Set On Lockdown Following Nearby Shooting

The House of Cards set in Maryland has been placed on lockdown due to an active shooter in the area.

According to Variety, the set was placed on lockdown after a man shot five people in a business park on Wednesday morning (October 18) in Edgewood, Maryland.

The shooting reportedly targeted a business known as Advanced Granite Solution, with all those attacked being members of the company.

“Shooting near House of Cards set. I turn on the news to see what is happening, and guess what they’re covering? Not the 5 dead and 3 wounded while gunman is still on the loose,” the show’s executive producer Dana Brunetti wrote on Facebook.

He added, “CNN asked me to come on air the other day to talk about House of Cards and Russia, and today there is an ongoing active shooter near the House of Cards stage and ZERO coverage. They’re going nonstop of Sessions and Trump! WTF?!”

In a statement, Netflix added that production will not be impacted.

“We have been in touch with local authorities and are aware of a shooting situation that happened about a mile away from the House of Cards set. Production on the show has not been impacted,” the company told JustJared.com.

Just Jared on Facebook
Posted to: House of Cards

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Johnny Depp says his lawyer made him lose millions of dollars - TMZ
  • Shannon Purser is showing off her stunning new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Visage reveals which Drag Race star she really wanted to win - TooFab
  • Karlie Kloss can now add talk show host to her resume - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony just dropped a new holiday song - Just Jared Jr