Hugh Jackman Films 'The Front Runner' in Atlanta - See Him in Character as Gary Hart!

Hugh Jackman is busy at work!

The 49-year-old actor was spotted filming his upcoming movie The Front Runner on Wednesday (October 18) in Atlanta, Georgia.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Hugh Jackman

In the movie, which is a film adaptation of All The Truth Is Out: The Week Politics Went Tabloid by Matt Bai, Hugh plays the role of disgraced politician Gary Hart.

Here’s a plot summary: American Senator Gary Hart’s presidential campaign in 1988 is derailed when he’s caught in a scandalous love affair.

Hugh was spotted wearing a big “GWH” belt buckle while dressed in character.

The movie also stars Vera Farmiga and Molly Ephraim.