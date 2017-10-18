Top Stories
Newlyweds Alicia Vikander &amp; Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

10 Halloween Couples Costume Ideas for 2017!

Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

John Mayer Wore an Eccentric Outfit on His Birthday

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 2:41 am

Iggy Azalea Joins Cardi B at the Tidal X Brooklyn Concert Event!

Iggy Azalea hits the stage during the Tidal x Brooklyn concert event on Tuesday night (October 17) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The 27-year-old rapper showed off her assets in a pair of blue short-shorts and thigh-high boots for her performance.

Joining Iggy were fellow female rappers Cardi B and Remy Ma – who also both performed during the event.

The event held raise funds towards relief and recovery for those affected by the recent hurricanes and earthquakes.

Also pictured inside: Iggy Azalea arriving at LAX airport for her flight to NYC on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.
