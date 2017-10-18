Iggy Azalea Joins Cardi B at the Tidal X Brooklyn Concert Event!

Iggy Azalea hits the stage during the Tidal x Brooklyn concert event on Tuesday night (October 17) at the Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

The 27-year-old rapper showed off her assets in a pair of blue short-shorts and thigh-high boots for her performance.

Joining Iggy were fellow female rappers Cardi B and Remy Ma – who also both performed during the event.

The event held raise funds towards relief and recovery for those affected by the recent hurricanes and earthquakes.

Also pictured inside: Iggy Azalea arriving at LAX airport for her flight to NYC on Monday (October 16) in Los Angeles.