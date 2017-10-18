Top Stories
Wed, 18 October 2017 at 8:00 am

Jaime King's Son James Knight Stars in AKID Shoe Campaign

Jaime King's Son James Knight Stars in AKID Shoe Campaign

Jaime King‘s new collaboration with children’s shoe brand AKID is launching this week and her sons are starring in the new campaign!

Four-year-old James Knight looks adorable while sitting at the top of the slide and two-year-old Leo Thames is seen in a puffer vest while getting up after going down the slide.

“When I became a mother it was really important to me to support other mothers that are entrepreneurs, that follow their dreams and created that which inspired them,” Jaime said in a statement. “When I discovered AKID it was truly extraordinary. From the moment my sons slipped on those shoes, they refused to wear anything else. AKID’s brilliant designs, fantastic details, and edgy vibes are unbelievable; that they do it without sacrificing practical comfort and the rough and tumble nature of youth is no small feat. Collaborating with AKID was effortless and joyful. I am honored that [AKID co-founder] Ashleigh [Dempster] would bring me into her beautiful universe to create a collection that speaks to the happiness and wild freedom of what our children embody.”

The shoes range in price from $80 – $90 and will be available for purchase on akidbrand.com as of October 19th.

See the rest of the campaign images in the gallery!
