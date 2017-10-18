Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 1:50 pm

John Mayer Thanks Fans for All the Birthday Love

John Mayer Thanks Fans for All the Birthday Love

John Mayer keeps his 40th birthday celebrations going by hanging on a yacht with pals on Monday (October 17) in Rio de Janeiro, Brazil.

The 40-year-old entertainer celebrated his birthday the day before, and wrote a message to his fans on Twitter after reading some of their sweet and funny well wishes.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of John Mayer

“Stomach is tired from laughing, I’m overwhelmed by kindness from all, and I’m so grateful for the life in music You’ve given me. Thank you,” he tweeted out.

Happy belated birthday, John!
Just Jared on Facebook
john mayer brazil yacht 01
john mayer brazil yacht 02
john mayer brazil yacht 03

Photos: Backgrid
Posted to: John Mayer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Johnny Depp says his lawyer made him lose millions of dollars - TMZ
  • Shannon Purser is showing off her stunning new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Visage reveals which Drag Race star she really wanted to win - TooFab
  • Karlie Kloss can now add talk show host to her resume - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony just dropped a new holiday song - Just Jared Jr