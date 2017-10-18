Kaia Gerber Spends the Day With Girlfriends in Beverly Hills!

Kaia Gerber had a girls day out with some gal pals!

The 16-year-old model was spotted out and about on Tuesday afternoon (October 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

Kaia showed off her long legs in some denim shorts paired with Puma sneakers and a tee.

Later in the day, Kaia and her friends were spotted getting dinner at Nobu in Malibu.

It looks like Kaia has been enjoying some downtime after an intense Fashion Week schedule.

She's been spotted out and about with her famous parents and even had a movie night with Karlie Kloss!

