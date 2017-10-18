Karl Urban is Willing to Star in a Judge Dredd TV Series!

Karl Urban wants to take his Thor: Ragnarok character to TV!

The 45-year-old actor shared in a recent interview that he’s willing to star in a TV show as Judge Dredd.



Karl starred as the sci-fi character in the 2012 Dredd film to rave reviews from fans, and now Rebellion Productions is reportedly walking on a Judge Dredd: Mega-City One series.

“I’ve had many discussions with [Rebellion] about my involvement of which I am interested, and I said to them, ‘Listen, if you write a character that has a function and a purpose and contributes to the overall story, then I might be very interested in reprising that role,’” Karl told ScreenRant. “There has to be some material there that warrants further exploration of that character. So the ball’s in their court.”

Also pictured inside: Karl Urban promoting Thor: Ragnarok on the Despierta America Morning Show on Tuesday (October 17) in Miami, Florida.