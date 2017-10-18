Top Stories
Newlyweds Alicia Vikander &amp; Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

Newlyweds Alicia Vikander & Michael Fassbender Fly Out of Ibiza - See Their Wedding Rings!

10 Halloween Couples Costume Ideas for 2017!

10 Halloween Couples Costume Ideas for 2017!

Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

Here Are the 20 Most 'Binge-Raced' Shows on Netflix!

John Mayer Wore an Eccentric Outfit on His Birthday

John Mayer Wore an Eccentric Outfit on His Birthday

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 1:22 am

Karl Urban is Willing to Star in a Judge Dredd TV Series!

Karl Urban is Willing to Star in a Judge Dredd TV Series!

Karl Urban wants to take his Thor: Ragnarok character to TV!

The 45-year-old actor shared in a recent interview that he’s willing to star in a TV show as Judge Dredd.

Karl starred as the sci-fi character in the 2012 Dredd film to rave reviews from fans, and now Rebellion Productions is reportedly walking on a Judge Dredd: Mega-City One series.

“I’ve had many discussions with [Rebellion] about my involvement of which I am interested, and I said to them, ‘Listen, if you write a character that has a function and a purpose and contributes to the overall story, then I might be very interested in reprising that role,’” Karl told ScreenRant. “There has to be some material there that warrants further exploration of that character. So the ball’s in their court.”

Also pictured inside: Karl Urban promoting Thor: Ragnarok on the Despierta America Morning Show on Tuesday (October 17) in Miami, Florida.
Just Jared on Facebook
karl urban is willing to star in a judge dredd tv series 01
karl urban is willing to star in a judge dredd tv series 02
karl urban is willing to star in a judge dredd tv series 03
karl urban is willing to star in a judge dredd tv series 04
karl urban is willing to star in a judge dredd tv series 05
karl urban is willing to star in a judge dredd tv series 06
karl urban is willing to star in a judge dredd tv series 07
karl urban is willing to star in a judge dredd tv series 08
karl urban is willing to star in a judge dredd tv series 09
karl urban is willing to star in a judge dredd tv series 10
karl urban is willing to star in a judge dredd tv series 11

Photos: Getty
Posted to: Karl Urban

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Harvey Weinstein says he's still going to make movies - TMZ
  • Dove Cameron and Thomas Doherty are goals in this music video - Just Jared Jr
  • Kathy Griffin says she's been blacklisted from Hollywood - TooFab
  • You need to see the new Black Panther trailer - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Maise Williams sent a cute congratulatory note to BFF Sophie Turner and Joe Jonas - Just Jared Jr