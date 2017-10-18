Karlie Kloss Will Host a New Talk Show on Freeform!

Karlie Kloss is getting her own talk show and it will air this winter on Freeform!

The 25-year-old supermodel will host the six-part series Movie Night with Karlie Kloss and the first episode is set to air on Thursday, December 28 at 6:30pm ET.

The guests for the first episode are models Martha Hunt and Jourdan Dunn, Beyond actor Burkely Duffield, and magician Joel Ward.

Some of the other celebs who will stop by the show include Kendall Jenner, Kaia Gerber, Ashley Graham, Serena Williams, Rachel Bilson, Ruby Rose, Victoria Justice, Carter Jenkins, and more.

Pictured inside: Karlie catching a flight out of LAX Airport on Sunday (October 15) in Los Angeles.