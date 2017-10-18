Kourtney Kardashian Goes Sexy in Sheer While Shopping with Kim

The Kardashians are getting into the Christmas spirit early this year!

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian were joined by their mom Kris Jenner as they spent the afternoon shopping for Christmas decorations at the Aldik Home Store on Wednesday (October 18) in Los Angeles.

Kourtney looked super sexy in a sheer, black turtleneck and thigh-high boots as they continued filming the KUWTK Christmas special.

The day before, Kourtney and Kim were spotted filming as they went Christmas tree shopping.

Also pictured inside: Kanye West heading into a movie theater with some friends on Tuesday afternoon (October 17) in Calabasas, Calif.