Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 10:33 pm

Kourtney Kardashian Goes Sexy in Sheer While Shopping with Kim

Kourtney Kardashian Goes Sexy in Sheer While Shopping with Kim

The Kardashians are getting into the Christmas spirit early this year!

Kourtney and Kim Kardashian were joined by their mom Kris Jenner as they spent the afternoon shopping for Christmas decorations at the Aldik Home Store on Wednesday (October 18) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Kourtney Kardashian

Kourtney looked super sexy in a sheer, black turtleneck and thigh-high boots as they continued filming the KUWTK Christmas special.

The day before, Kourtney and Kim were spotted filming as they went Christmas tree shopping.

Also pictured inside: Kanye West heading into a movie theater with some friends on Tuesday afternoon (October 17) in Calabasas, Calif.
Just Jared on Facebook
kourtney kardashian goes sexy in sheer while shopping with kim 01
kourtney kardashian goes sexy in sheer while shopping with kim 02
kourtney kardashian goes sexy in sheer while shopping with kim 03
kourtney kardashian goes sexy in sheer while shopping with kim 04
kourtney kardashian goes sexy in sheer while shopping with kim 05
kourtney kardashian goes sexy in sheer while shopping with kim 06
kourtney kardashian goes sexy in sheer while shopping with kim 07
kourtney kardashian goes sexy in sheer while shopping with kim 08
kourtney kardashian goes sexy in sheer while shopping with kim 09
kourtney kardashian goes sexy in sheer while shopping with kim 10
kourtney kardashian goes sexy in sheer while shopping with kim 11

Photos: Backgrid USA
Posted to: Kanye West, Kim Kardashian, Kourtney Kardashian, Kris Jenner, Sheer

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Johnny Depp says his lawyer made him lose millions of dollars - TMZ
  • Shannon Purser is showing off her stunning new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Visage reveals which Drag Race star she really wanted to win - TooFab
  • Karlie Kloss can now add talk show host to her resume - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony just dropped a new holiday song - Just Jared Jr