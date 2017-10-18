Leven Rambin's 'Tatterdemalion' Gets Mysterious Trailer - Watch Now!

Leven Rambin gets spooked in the trailer for her upcoming thriller film Tatterdemalion!

In it, the 27-year-old Hunger Games actress plays an army veteran suffering from PTSD who returns home to the Ozarks to find an abandoned young boy in the woods. As she searches for clues to the boy’s identity, she discovers the local folklore about a spirit, which comes in the form of a child.

Tatterdemalion is directed and co-written by Ramaa Mosley. It also stars True Blood‘s Jim Parrack, American Crime‘s Taylor John Smith, and Landon Edwards.

Tatterdemalion was featured at the Heartland Film Festival in Indianapolis on October 14 and 15.

Watch the trailer and check out some stills from the movie below!



Tatterdemalion Trailer