Liam Payne Debuts 'Bedroom Floor' Lyrics On Instagram Stories
Liam Payne keeps his hood up while arriving at the Capital Radio studios in London on Wednesday afternoon (October 18).
The British-born singer ran into Camila Cabello at the station, all while teasing his fans with lyrics to his new single “Bedroom Floor” on his Instagram Stories.
“Who’s seen my Insta stories today?” he asked fans on Twitter later on — spoiler alert: everyone’s seen them!
Thankfully, some fans even wrote down the lyrics for us all to enjoy. Check them out below!
“Bedroom Floor” will be out on Friday, October 20th.
