Michael Fassbender Says He'd Do a Romantic Comedy!

One genre of film that Michael Fassbender has not crossed off his list yet is romantic comedies, but he’s not against starring in one!

The 40-year-old newly married actor says that if the right project comes along, he’d be open to starring in it.

“I haven’t really thought about it that much,” Michael told Vulture about the possibility of doing a rom-com. “If a script is good and it interests me, then I’ll do it. I think there’s always been a market for them. I don’t think there’s ever been a decade that I’ve been around where there hasn’t been romantic comedies.”

Michael‘s new thriller The Snowman will open in theaters this weekend.