Miranda Lambert on Male vs Female Country Radio Play: 'It's B.S.'

Miranda Lambert is on the cover of Redbook magazine’s November 2017 issue, on newsstands October 24!

Here’s what the country star had to share with the mag:

On her ideal evening: “Shark Tank and yoga pants, and I’m the happiest person. I watch Tiny House Nation on a Friday night, and I’m like, ‘This is it! Frozen pizza. Woo!’”

On the disparity of male vs female country singers on the radio: “It’s B.S., straight up! Carrie Underwood still struggles, and that just blows my mind because she’s got a million hits and she’s Carrie Freakin’ Underwood. I tell them at the radio stations, ‘Just play one of us; it doesn’t have to be me. Then we all win.’ I’ll fight for it until I can’t no more.”

On fame: “I’m not actually a very good famous person at all. I hate cameras. I don’t love the spotlight. It was a big shocker to me that the music business is 80% business and 20% music. I was like, ‘I didn’t know I signed up for all this other stuff.’”

