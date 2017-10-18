Natalie Dormer Gets Support from Hubby Anthony Byrne at 'Venus In Fur' After Party!

Natalie Dormer is all smiles as she poses alongside her handsome husband Anthony Byrne while attending the press night after party for Venus In Fur held at Mint Leaf on Tuesday (October 17) in London, England.

The 35-year-old actress was also joined by her co-stars Tom Hughes and David Oakes.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Dormer

Venus In Fur follows the story of enigmatic actress Vanda Jordan (Natalie) who appears unannounced for an audition with director Thomas Novachek (David). She’s determined to land the leading role in his new production – despite seeming wrong for the part. Over one evening in downtown Manhattan their charged meeting becomes a seductive dance to the end.

“You’ll either go home and have incredible sex, or you might break up with your partner… It has this wacky, dark surrealism, but at the same time manages to be incredibly sexy and funny,” Natalie expressed about the play (via The Guardian). “It has the Freudian, erudite arguments, so if you get turned on by having your brain tickled, you’re going to get turned on. But if you get turned on in the more rudimentary, physical way, that’s there too.”