Natalie Portman Totally Slays on the Tennis Court - See the Pics!

Natalie Portman put her tennis skills on display today!

The 36-year-old Jackie actress was all smiles as she got in a workout with a friend on Wednesday (October 18) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman

Natalie kept it casual in a white tank top, black leggings, and pink and black sneakers.

She and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed a baby girl, Amalia, into the world back in February, and Natalie returned to work in April.

Natalie and Benjamin recently walked the red carpet together at the L.A. Dance Project’s Annual Gala.

ICYMI, check out the teaser trailer for Natalie‘s upcoming movie Annihilation!