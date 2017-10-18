Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 9:18 pm

Natalie Portman Totally Slays on the Tennis Court - See the Pics!

Natalie Portman put her tennis skills on display today!

The 36-year-old Jackie actress was all smiles as she got in a workout with a friend on Wednesday (October 18) in Los Angeles.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Natalie Portman

Natalie kept it casual in a white tank top, black leggings, and pink and black sneakers.

She and her husband Benjamin Millepied welcomed a baby girl, Amalia, into the world back in February, and Natalie returned to work in April.

Natalie and Benjamin recently walked the red carpet together at the L.A. Dance Project’s Annual Gala.

ICYMI, check out the teaser trailer for Natalie‘s upcoming movie Annihilation!
