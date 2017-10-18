Wed, 18 October 2017 at 11:30 am
Rob Kardashian & Blac Chyna's Blowout Fight: Details Emerge
- There’s a lot more to the story about Rob Kardashian and Blac Chyna‘s blowout fight – TMZ
- Little Mix‘s track list just became available for their new album – Just Jared Jr
- The Weinstein accusations list keeps growing – Lainey Gossip
- Hollywood slams Donald Trump for his latest remarks – TooFab
- Meet the 17 year old running for office – MTV
- These Halloween headbands are the perfect costume if you don’t want to dress up! – Popsugar
- Bette Midler is taking part in a Charity Buzz auction in anticipation of her annual star-studded Hulaween event that benefits her charity, New York Restoration Project. Bette will be auctioning off three of her amazing Halloween costumes in the past years. The money raised in the auction will benefit Bette’s charity.
Be sure to check out ALMA‘s official music video for her latest single called “Phases” featuring French Montana – Watch below!
ALMA, French Montana – Phases (Official Video)
