Rose Byrne Shows Off Major Baby Bump While Shopping in New York!

Rose Byrne is squeezing in some shopping!

The pregnant 38-year-old actress was spotted out running some errands on Wednesday (October 18) in New York City.

While shopping, Rose showed off her growing baby bump in a cute black and white striped shirt.

She was photographed strolling through the park with a friend in New York City last month.

Rose and her longtime love Bobby Cannavale are expecting their second child together. They’ve been together since 2012 and are already parents to their son Rocco.