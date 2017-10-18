Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 7:51 pm

Rose Byrne Shows Off Major Baby Bump While Shopping in New York!

Rose Byrne Shows Off Major Baby Bump While Shopping in New York!

Rose Byrne is squeezing in some shopping!

The pregnant 38-year-old actress was spotted out running some errands on Wednesday (October 18) in New York City.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Rose Byrne

While shopping, Rose showed off her growing baby bump in a cute black and white striped shirt.

She was photographed strolling through the park with a friend in New York City last month.

Rose and her longtime love Bobby Cannavale are expecting their second child together. They’ve been together since 2012 and are already parents to their son Rocco.
Just Jared on Facebook
rose byrne out 01
rose byrne out 02
rose byrne out 03
rose byrne out 04
rose byrne out 05

Photos: BACKGRID
Posted to: Rose Byrne

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Johnny Depp says his lawyer made him lose millions of dollars - TMZ
  • Shannon Purser is showing off her stunning new tattoo - Just Jared Jr
  • Michelle Visage reveals which Drag Race star she really wanted to win - TooFab
  • Karlie Kloss can now add talk show host to her resume - The Hollywood Reporter
  • Fifth Harmony just dropped a new holiday song - Just Jared Jr