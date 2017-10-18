Sam Claflin & Laura Haddock Are Expecting Again - See Her Baby Bump!

Sam Claflin and his wife, Transformers actress Laura Haddock, are expecting their second child!

The couple’s son Pip will be turning two in December.

Laura, 32, debuted her baby bump while attending the Birks Jewellery Launch Party at Canada House on Monday (October 16) in London, England.

“Lovely evening celebrating @maisonbirks returning to where it all began..#BirksUK thank you for having me and of course thank you to my love @emiliawickstead for my dress making the whole evening a royally girly affair,” she wrote on Instagram.

FYI: Laura is wearing an Emilia Wickstead dress and Birks Jewellery at the event.