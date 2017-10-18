Sara & Erin Foster Channel Melania & Ivana Trump for Halloween with SVEDKA Vodka!

Halloween 2017 is kicking off a little early for the Foster sisters!

Sara and Erin Foster channel the feuding First Ladies, Melania and Ivana Trump, while enjoying SVEDKA Vodka‘s Trump-inspired cocktails at Beauty and Essex on Tuesday (October 17) in Los Angeles.

The ladies couldn’t even agree on a cocktail – Melania was seen sipping the “The Combover,” while Ivana opted for the “Desperate Cheeto.”

“Honestly Ivana aka @erinfoster, you can have him honey. I’ll just be in the corner drinking my vodka @svedkavodka,” Sara captioned with her Instagram post.

“All those miserable years I spent with that idiot, and I never even got to live in the White House @svedkavodka,” Erin captioned with her own Instagram post.