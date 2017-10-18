Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 3:58 pm

Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Continue Romantic Vacation in Italy

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are taking in all the sights of Venice!

The couple were spotted enjoying their second day of vacation on Wednesday afternoon (October 18) in Venice, Italy.

Sofia bundled up in a long, furry jacket while Scott opted for a hoodie and varsity jacket.

The couple was seen as they took a stroll and then waited to board a boat to take them to another destination.

Sofia later took to her Instagram to share a chic photo from the boat ride.

The day before, Scott and Sofia cozied up while sightseeing around town and even shared a kiss while sitting outside.

A post shared by Sofia Richie (@sofiarichie) on

    Gheesh. All of their trips and pics has me thinking that greedy PMK is behind this all prepping to do a “Life Of The Lord” spin off. Has there been about 6 or 7 failed spin offs plus PMKs talk show? Fade away please.