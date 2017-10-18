Scott Disick & Sofia Richie Continue Romantic Vacation in Italy

Scott Disick and Sofia Richie are taking in all the sights of Venice!

The couple were spotted enjoying their second day of vacation on Wednesday afternoon (October 18) in Venice, Italy.

Sofia bundled up in a long, furry jacket while Scott opted for a hoodie and varsity jacket.

The couple was seen as they took a stroll and then waited to board a boat to take them to another destination.

Sofia later took to her Instagram to share a chic photo from the boat ride.

The day before, Scott and Sofia cozied up while sightseeing around town and even shared a kiss while sitting outside.