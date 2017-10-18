Selena Gomez Steps Out After Supporting Demi Lovato!

Selena Gomez went for a summery look on a warm Fall afternoon!

The 25-year-old was spotted heading out of her apartment on Wednesday (October 18) in New York City.

Selena was donning a super cute blue dress paired with some white kicks as she headed to a meeting.

Earlier in the day, Selena showed some support for her friend Demi Lovato‘s new documentary.

After leaving a sweet congratulatory message, Demi wrote back saying, “Thank you so much, this means the world to me and more. Love you too <3″

The old friends even followed each other on Instagram again! We’re so glad to see these ladies reconnecting!