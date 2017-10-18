Sophia Bush Grabs Coffee with Friend Jedidiah Jenkins

Sophia Bush looks chic in a shoulder-baring dress while grabbing coffee with her friend Jedidiah Jenkins on Sunday (October 15) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actress went to Oprah‘s Super Soul Sunday that afternoon with Jedidiah.

“Today was a day for the soul. A true #SuperSoulSunday thanks to sister @oprah. Made all the more glorious by the chosen family I was able to share it with,” Sophia wrote on Instagram.

“Now more than ever, we need to double down on the wisdom of the heart. Of community. Of togetherness. And Oprah’s new book, #TheWisdomOfSundays, gave us the chance to do just that. We celebrated her latest with a gospel brunch. She took us to church alright! We danced. We sang. We shared. We ATE! It was soul food, both literally and figuratively,” she added.