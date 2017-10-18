Taylor Swift Gives a Behind-the-Scenes Look at the 'LWYMMD' Costumes!

Taylor Swift is taking fans behind-the-scenes of the wardrobe room on the set of her “Look What You Made Me Do” music video!

The 27-year-old entertainer hilariously showed off costumes from her past, which she was selecting from for the scenes in the music vid.

“Welcome to wardrobe land. This is where the apocalypse of clothing has all congregated and I’ve essentially just done the longest fitting of my entire life,” Taylor explained.

She added, “We’re picking which looks are kind of the ones that we want to call attention to and go back and have a little sarcastic look down memory lane.”

Check out Taylor‘s hilarious commentary in the entire video below…