Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 4:15 pm

Things Get Steamy for Jamie & Claire in 'Outlander' Reunion Photos!

A brand new crop of Outlander stills from the Jamie and Claire reunion episode are here – and things get steamy!

The photos show Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) sharing a tender kiss in the sixth episode of the season, which is a supersized episode airing on Sunday (October 22) at 8pm ET on Starz. Tune into the episode to see the highly anticipated moment!

PHOTOS: Check out the latest from Outlander

You can also watch a brand new promo for the new episode below.
Credit: Starz
