Wed, 18 October 2017 at 4:15 pm
Things Get Steamy for Jamie & Claire in 'Outlander' Reunion Photos!
A brand new crop of Outlander stills from the Jamie and Claire reunion episode are here – and things get steamy!
The photos show Jamie (Sam Heughan) and Claire (Caitriona Balfe) sharing a tender kiss in the sixth episode of the season, which is a supersized episode airing on Sunday (October 22) at 8pm ET on Starz. Tune into the episode to see the highly anticipated moment!
PHOTOS: Check out the latest from Outlander
You can also watch a brand new promo for the new episode below.
Just Jared on Facebook
Credit: Starz Posted to: Caitriona Balfe, Outlander, Sam Heughan
Sponsored Links by ZergNet