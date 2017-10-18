Tom Hanks On Disliking Press Junkets: 'You Lose It After A While'

Tom Hanks is opening up about his strong dislike of long press junkets.

“A press junket for a motion picture is the most opprobrious thing that human beings have ever been put through. It is merciless,” the 61-year-old entertainer expressed during his TimesTalks Q&A held at the BMCC Tribeca Performing Arts Center on Tuesday (October 17) in New York City. “It is a level or corporate branding strategy to the degree of hackery and they honestly think you have the stamina of an ox to drag this piece of s–t movie across international datelines.”

“It goes on forever until truly you cannot fathom words that are coming out of your mouth,” Tom continued “I’m saying this to educate. When you see a movie star talking about their film, understand they hate themselves. The motion picture they made is a blur in the background. Even when they see it, they don’t remember any of it.”

Tom also discusses his love of writing, the creative process, and his debut collection of short stories, “Uncommon Type: Some Stories.”



TimesTalks | Tom Hanks