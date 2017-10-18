Uma Thurman Glows at 'The Parisian Woman' Meet & Greet Ahead of Her Broadway Debut!

Uma Thurman looks great just ahead of her Broadway debut!

The 47-year-old actress posed for photos with the cast and crew of the upcoming The Parisian Woman at New 42nd Street Studios on Wednesday (October 18) in New York City.

Uma posed alongside writer Beau Willimon, Marton Csokas, Phillipa Soo, Josh Lucas, Blair Brown and director Pam MacKinnon.

The political drama will debut at the Hudson Theatre on November 7.