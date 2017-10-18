Wendi McLendon-Covey & 'Goldbergs' Cast Celebrate 100th Episode at Paley!

Wendi McLendon-Covey is all smiles as she hits the carpet at The Goldbergs: 100th Episode Celebration held at The Paley Center for Media as part of the PaleyLive Fall Season on Tuesday (October 17) in Beverly Hills, Calif.

The 48-year-old actress was joined at the event by her co-stars Sam Lerner and Hayley Orrantia, executive producer Doug Robinson, and director-actress Lea Thompson.

The ABC sitcom is set to go back to John Hughes’ filmography in the season 5 premiere with a tribute to Weird Science.

“I hope it means she finds a life outside of pestering her kids,” Wendi, who stars as family matriarch Beverly, tells EW. “Although, I’m not sure that will ever happen; she was put on Earth to smother those children. But I’m hoping she takes a self-defense class, maybe starts a neighborhood watch. I look forward to her mid-life crisis and digging her way out of that.”