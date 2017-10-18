Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Wed, 18 October 2017 at 8:59 pm

Who Went Home on 'Survivor' Fall 2017? Week 4 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Another player was voted out during tonight’s (October 18) episode of Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers season 35!

This week’s episode, called “I Don’t Like Having Snakes Around,” found the remaining 15 contestants in new configurations.

The tribes were rearranged on this episode, and the reward challenge found three members of each tribe tied and tangled together while trying to secure puzzle pieces for a chance to win sandwiches, chips and supplies.

Who went home during tonight’s Survivor?

Click inside to find out who went home on tonight’s Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers…

Joe used the immunity idol for himself, and Alan was voted off with two votes against him.

Alan Voted Out

Photos: CBS
