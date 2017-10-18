Who Went Home on 'Survivor' Fall 2017? Week 4 Spoilers!

SPOILER ALERT! DO NOT CONTINUE IF YOU DON’T WANT TO KNOW WHAT HAPPENED!

Another player was voted out during tonight’s (October 18) episode of Survivor: Heroes v. Healers v. Hustlers season 35!

This week’s episode, called “I Don’t Like Having Snakes Around,” found the remaining 15 contestants in new configurations.

The tribes were rearranged on this episode, and the reward challenge found three members of each tribe tied and tangled together while trying to secure puzzle pieces for a chance to win sandwiches, chips and supplies.

Joe used the immunity idol for himself, and Alan was voted off with two votes against him.

