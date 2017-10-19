Abbie Cornish, Danielle Macdonald & More Celebrate Aussie Entertainment at Australians in Film Awards 2017!

Abbie Cornish strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the 2017 Australians in Film Award & Benefit Dinner held at NeueHouse Hollywood on Wednesday (October 18) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actress was joined by Danielle Macdonald, Katherine Langford, Natasha Bassett, Ashleigh Cummings, Greg Berlanti, Lucy Fry, Mallory Jansen, Zoe Bell, Jessica McNamee and Damon Herriman at the event celebrating the achievements of Australian entertainment professionals and supports the foundation’s mission to usher Australian filmmakers into the international market and provide educational and career development programs.

Abbie presented screenwriter Luke Davies (Lion, Candy) with the Fox Studios Australia International Award for achieving excellence internationally. The Screen Australia Breakthrough Award went to Danielle and Katherine.

FYI: Katherine is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.