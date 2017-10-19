Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 1:19 pm

Abbie Cornish, Danielle Macdonald & More Celebrate Aussie Entertainment at Australians in Film Awards 2017!

Abbie Cornish, Danielle Macdonald & More Celebrate Aussie Entertainment at Australians in Film Awards 2017!

Abbie Cornish strikes a pose on the red carpet while attending the 2017 Australians in Film Award & Benefit Dinner held at NeueHouse Hollywood on Wednesday (October 18) in Los Angeles.

The 35-year-old actress was joined by Danielle Macdonald, Katherine Langford, Natasha Bassett, Ashleigh Cummings, Greg Berlanti, Lucy Fry, Mallory Jansen, Zoe Bell, Jessica McNamee and Damon Herriman at the event celebrating the achievements of Australian entertainment professionals and supports the foundation’s mission to usher Australian filmmakers into the international market and provide educational and career development programs.

Abbie presented screenwriter Luke Davies (Lion, Candy) with the Fox Studios Australia International Award for achieving excellence internationally. The Screen Australia Breakthrough Award went to Danielle and Katherine.

FYI: Katherine is wearing Dolce & Gabbana.
Just Jared on Facebook
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 01
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 02
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 03
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 04
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 05
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 06
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 07
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 08
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 09
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 10
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 11
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 12
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 13
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 14
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 15
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 16
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 17
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 18
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 19
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 20
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 21
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 22
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 23
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 24
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 25
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 26
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 27
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 28
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 29
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 30
abbie cornish danielle macdonald more celebrate aussie at australians in film 31

Credit: Emma McIntyre; Photos: Getty
Posted to: Abbie Cornish, Ashleigh Cummings, Damon Herriman, Danielle Macdonald, Greg Berlanti, Jessica McNamee, Katherine Langford, Lucy Fry, mallory jansen, Natasha Bassett, Zoe Bell

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Frank Ocean wins defamation lawsuit case against his dad - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens has turned into the queen of Halloween - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter's convinced that Melania Trump is using a body double - TooFab
  • Eva Longoria will be hosting a fundraiser for Mexico earthquake relief - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The stars of Dance Moms are going on tour - Just Jared Jr