Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Long Legs in Denim Shorts

Alessandra Ambrosio showcased her slim figure in a pair of denim cut-off shorts!

The 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel paid a visit to Derma Care Skin Spa on Tuesday (October 17) in Topanga, Calif.

She paired the shorts with a white “Marchin’” t-shirt featuring a red design that depicted female protesters holding up feminist-inspired signs, including one that read “Girl Power.”

Alessandra also rocked a red purse, white sneakers, and gold-rimmed shades, letting her brown locks flow freely.

