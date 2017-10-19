Top Stories
Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Most Popular Halloween Costumes of 2017 Revealed - Top 10 List!

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Anna Faris Clarifies the Current Status of Chris Pratt Relationship

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Johnny Depp Is Suing His Lawyers - Find Out Why

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 5:20 am

Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Long Legs in Denim Shorts

Alessandra Ambrosio Shows Off Long Legs in Denim Shorts

Alessandra Ambrosio showcased her slim figure in a pair of denim cut-off shorts!

The 36-year-old Victoria’s Secret Angel paid a visit to Derma Care Skin Spa on Tuesday (October 17) in Topanga, Calif.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Alessandra Ambrosio

She paired the shorts with a white “Marchin’” t-shirt featuring a red design that depicted female protesters holding up feminist-inspired signs, including one that read “Girl Power.”

Alessandra also rocked a red purse, white sneakers, and gold-rimmed shades, letting her brown locks flow freely.

ICYMI, check out Alessandra‘s chic look at ELLE‘s 2017 Women in Hollywood Celebration earlier this week.
Just Jared on Facebook
alessandra ambrosio shows off long legs in denim shorts 01
alessandra ambrosio shows off long legs in denim shorts 02
alessandra ambrosio shows off long legs in denim shorts 03
alessandra ambrosio shows off long legs in denim shorts 04
alessandra ambrosio shows off long legs in denim shorts 05
alessandra ambrosio shows off long legs in denim shorts 06
alessandra ambrosio shows off long legs in denim shorts 07
alessandra ambrosio shows off long legs in denim shorts 08

Photos: WENN
Posted to: Alessandra Ambrosio

JJ Links Around The Web

WENN
  • Frank Ocean wins defamation lawsuit case against his dad - TMZ
  • Vanessa Hudgens has turned into the queen of Halloween - Just Jared Jr
  • Twitter's convinced that Melania Trump is using a body double - TooFab
  • Eva Longoria will be hosting a fundraiser for Mexico earthquake relief - The Hollywood Reporter
  • The stars of Dance Moms are going on tour - Just Jared Jr