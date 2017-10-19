Amber Tamblyn Defends David Cross Amid Charlyne Yi's Racism Accusations
Amber Tamblyn is defending her husband David Cross after Charlyne Yi tweeted that she had an interaction with him where he made racially insensitive remarks.
The 34-year-old actress was tagged in a tweet sharing Charlyne‘s original story. The Twitter user wrote, “Ugh what is he doing?? Meanwhile his wife, the lovely @ambertamblyn, is such an advocate and force of nature.”
Another wrote, “Men are canceled. All of them,” to which Amber then replied, “He said he was sorry, publicly, several times. Please don’t @ me in conversations dragging my husband. Thanks.”
He said he was sorry, publicly, several times. Please don’t @ me in conversations dragging my husband. Thanks.
— Amber Tamblyn (@ambertamblyn) October 19, 2017