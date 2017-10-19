Anna Faris & Michael Barrett: New Couple Alert?

It looks like Anna Faris has been dating Hollywood cinematographer Michael Barrett!

The 40-year-old actress and 47-year-old have started hanging out in September, and they’re pictured here spending time at a carnival in the Los Angeles area on September 9.

They met on the set of the film Overboard, which hits theaters next year.

“Anna has been hanging out with Michael for weeks,” a source told People. “They were hanging out occasionally in September, but started seeing each other more frequently recently.”

The couple has been seen on dinner dates over the past several weeks as well.

“It was definitely a dinner date,” a source told E!. “It seemed romantic in the way they were looking at one another and how they were laughing at the table… No one in the restaurant realized it was her, but she definitely looked to be on a date.”

Anna and her estranged husband Chris Pratt announced their split back in August.