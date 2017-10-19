Bella Hadid is a Vision in Red at Dior Event in South Korea
Bella Hadid looks stunning as she arrives at the The Art Of Color Exhibition on Wednesday night (October 18) at the House of Dior in Seoul, South Korea.
The 21-year-old went glam in a plunging red gown as she attended the event with Dior’s makeup Creative Director Peter Philips.
“Hosting another incredible @Diormakeup #TheArtOfColor Exhibit last night @ the House of Dior with the genius @peterphilipsmakeup here in amazing Seoul. I am so honored to be on this ride with you….❤️” Bella wrote on Instagram along with a few photos from the event.
FYI: Bella is wearing a Dior dress.