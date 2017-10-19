Top Stories
Justin Trudeau Breaks Down Over Death of Canadian Musician Gord Downie

Thu, 19 October 2017 at 7:37 pm

Bella Hadid is a Vision in Red at Dior Event in South Korea

Bella Hadid is a Vision in Red at Dior Event in South Korea

Bella Hadid looks stunning as she arrives at the The Art Of Color Exhibition on Wednesday night (October 18) at the House of Dior in Seoul, South Korea.

The 21-year-old went glam in a plunging red gown as she attended the event with Dior’s makeup Creative Director Peter Philips.

PHOTOS: Check out the latest pics of Bella Hadid

“Hosting another incredible @Diormakeup #TheArtOfColor Exhibit last night @ the House of Dior with the genius @peterphilipsmakeup here in amazing Seoul. I am so honored to be on this ride with you….❤️” Bella wrote on Instagram along with a few photos from the event.

FYI: Bella is wearing a Dior dress.
Photos: Dior
