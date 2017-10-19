Ben Affleck Kicks Off His Day with a Meeting in LA

Ben Affleck is all smiles as arrives for a morning meeting on Thursday (October 19) in Los Angeles.

The 45-year-old actor/director kept things cool in a maroon leather jacket, jeans, and gray sneakers for his casual breakfast meeting with a female friend.

Ben will soon be hitting the road to promote his highly anticipated superhero film Justice League.

Ben will reprise his role as Batman in the film alongside Henry Cavill, Jason Momoa, and Gal Gadot.

Justice League hits theaters on November 19.