Camila Cabello Poses With Fans & Meets Gerard Butler in London!

Camila Cabello Poses With Fans & Meets Gerard Butler in London!

Camila Cabello is seriously having a great time overseas!

The fashionable 20-year-old “Havana” solo singer was spotted leaving BBC Radio while stopping to pose with fans for selfies on Thursday (October 19) in London, England.

Camila herself turned into a fan girl later that day when she bumped into someone special: Gerard Butler!

“THIS!!!! IS!!!!!!! SPARTA!!!!!!!” she excitedly wrote on Instagram with a cute selfie of the two stars.

Camila is performing live at the 2017 MTV EMAs in London on November 12.

