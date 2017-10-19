Top Stories
Cardi B Performs 'Bodak Yellow' on 'Jimmy Kimmel Live' - Watch Here!

Cardi B made her debut appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live last night (October 18)!

Decked out in a feathery pink coat and glittery ensemble, the 24-year-old rapper hit the stage as the musical guest to perform her record-breaking hit “Bodak Yellow,” which was dethroned from the #1 spot this week by Post Malone’s “rockstar.”

Cardi‘s “Bodak Yellow” now holds the #2 spot on the Billboard Hot 100.

The evening before, Cardi rocked the stage at the Tidal x Brooklyn concert event.


