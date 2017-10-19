Top Stories
Chance the Rapper Gets Emotional Unpacking Grammy Awards with Daughter Kensli - Watch!

Chance the Rapper is celebrating his Grammys 2017 win once again!

The 24-year-old rapper took to Twitter to share a few adorable videos unboxing his Grammys with the help of his 2-year-old daughter Kensli.

“I got my Grammys in the mail. Thank you everyone who made this music with me, especially this girl right here. #ColoringBook #BestRapAlbum #butitwasamixtape #IDidItWithGod #ChanceTebow 🤷🏽,” Chance tweeted along with the below video.

At the Grammy this past year, Chance took home three awards for Best New Artist, Best Rap Performance for his song “No Problem,” and Best Rap Album for his mixtape Coloring Book.

Watch the sweet and emotional videos below!

