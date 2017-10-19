Charlie Puth Defies Gravity in 'How Long' Music Video - Watch Now!

Charlie Puth isn’t letting physics tie him down!

The 25-year-old VoiceNotes singer just debuted the video for his latest single “How Long” on Thursday (October 19), which you can watch right here!

In the video, Charlie croons his remorseful tune while defying gravity with some pretty crazy moves.

“How Long” recently became the most-added song at Pop Radio.

“To all of my friends at radio, thank you for making this happen and thank you for believing in me. And thank you to the fans. 💚,” Charlie wrote on his Instagram.

Watch the video below!