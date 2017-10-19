Chelsea Handler Donates $1 Million to Puerto Rico Relief, Calls on Republicans to Donate Too

Chelsea Handler has made a $1 million donation to support the relief efforts in Puerto Rico and she is calling on major GOP donors to do the same.

“I just gave 1,000,000 dollars to Unidos Por Puerto Rico. Where r ur donations, Koch Bros. Mercers, @realDonaldTrump? Day 1 of activism,” Chelsea tweeted on Thursday afternoon (October 19).

Jennifer Aniston, one of Chelsea‘s longtime friends, also made a $1,000,000 donation recently.

Chelsea announced this week that her Netflix talk show is ending after two seasons.

“From the national level down to the grassroots, it’s clear our decisions at the ballot box next year will mark a defining moment for our nation,” she said. “For these reasons, I’ve decided not to return for another season of Chelsea, and instead devote as much time as I can to becoming a more knowledgeable and engaged citizen and to focus on projects that have significance to me.”