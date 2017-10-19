Top Stories
Daniel Radcliffe Sports a New York Giants Hat While Promoting 'Jungle'!

Daniel Radcliffe Sports a New York Giants Hat While Promoting 'Jungle'!

Daniel Radcliffe is in a sporty mood while putting in some work!

The 28-year-old actor was spotted arriving at Capital Radio on Thursday (October 19) in London, England.

Daniel wore a New York Giants hat while heading into the building.

Daniel is currently promoting his new adventure movie Jungle, which hits theaters, on demand, and digital HD on Friday (October 20).

Here’s a plot summary for the movie: A group of friends join a guide for a trek into the Bolivian jungle, searching for an Indian village. The men soon realize that the jungle is a difficult place to be.

